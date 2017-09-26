Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 4: Wendell Smallwood Up for a Bigger Role

No one is going to replace the unique skill set of Darren Sproles, who was unfortunately lost to both an ACL tear and a broken arm. Wendell Smallwood (owned in 18% of CBS leagues), though, will likely get a good chunk of his snaps and also be the receiving back and third down back in the offense. Just one week ago, LeGarrette Blount got only 6 snaps against Kansas City. On Sunday, Smallwood and Blount both got carries. Initially, he’s a lower end flex play but worth a shot to see if his role expands to become more involved than Blount.

As always, here are the recommendations among players owned in fewer than 70% of CBS Sports Leagues entering the week.

QUARTERBACKS

Shallow Leagues: Eli Manning (66%) finally got things going in the second half against the Eagles, and we saw that his receivers–including a now-healthy Odell Beckham–can make a huge difference.

Deep Leagues: If you need quarterback help, you are probably left to going with one of the rookies this week, and my top recommendation would be Deshaun Watson (29%) going against the Titans, who just gave up 4 touchdowns to Russell Wilson.

DeShone Kizer (22%) has been error-prone (7 INTs) but also gives you rushing production out of the QB position.

RUNNING BACKS

Andre Ellington (21%) is probably the best immediate option if you need a potential starter this week off the waiver wire. It was a two-man committee this week (Kerwynn Williams was a non-factor) with Ellington and Johnson and Ellington looked like the better option by game’s end. Ellington finished the last game with 81 total yards and gets a good matchup against SF this week.

Alvin Kamara (57%) continues to look like he should expand his role as the season moves on in New Orleans, worth a stash.

Shane Vereen (27%) is the only back worth rostering at the moment with the Giants (in PPR leagues) and Orleans Darkwa (8%) could be in line for a bigger role soon because Paul Perkins has been awful.

Chris Ivory (5%) continues to get carries behind Fournette and is a low-end matchup flex option against the Jets.

D’Onta Foreman (41%) has seen more action recently and is a possibility to carve a bigger role with Houston as the season progresses.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Shallow Leagues: Rishard Matthews (66%) should be on every roster at this point and is a top 40 start and looks like the safest bet in Tennessee at the moment.

We are still waiting on the seriousness of Kelvin Benjamin’s injury, but Devin Funchess (53%) is going to have to play a bigger role in Carolina.

Sterling Shepard (55%) continues to make plays and outperform Brandon Marshall through the first 3 weeks. He came within a step and a call out of bounds of two touchdowns.

Deep Leagues: Kenny Britt (34%) is one of the few options in Cleveland, and a low end starting option.

Robby Anderson (17%) caught a touchdown on Sunday and is cheap and out there if you need a spot starter.

TIGHT ENDS

Shallow Leagues: Evan Engram (55%) has at least 4 catches every game, which, given the dearth of consistent options at TE, makes him a starting play.

Charles Clay (42%) also continues to be the top target in Buffalo’s passing game.

Not much went right for Baltimore last week but Benjamin Watson (41%) is still a cheap starting option if needed.

Deep Leagues: Austin Sefarian-Jenkins (12%) TE15 had 5 catches for Jets in debut and should be on the radar on a team devoid of established options.

OVERALL

