Michael Beasley and Taylor Rooks Can't Agree On How Much Brain Power We Use

Michael Beasley, the new Carmelo Anthony in New York, sat down with Taylor Rooks for a podcast this week. Beasley and Rooks must have been discussing the movie Limitless or Lucy because they debated what percentage of the brain humans must use to understand the percentage of the brain humans use. I think that sentence is accurate. Just watch.
Let me just say that I hope Michael Beasley has a very efficient season with the New York Knicks and that he and Taylor Rooks have many conversations just like this one.
