Michael Beasley and Taylor Rooks Can't Agree On How Much Brain Power We Use

Michael Beasley, the new Carmelo Anthony in New York, sat down with Taylor Rooks for a podcast this week. Beasley and Rooks must have been discussing the movie Limitless or Lucy because they debated what percentage of the brain humans must use to understand the percentage of the brain humans use. I think that sentence is accurate. Just watch.

From Michael Beasley podcast…we debated & disagreed about this (& much more) for at least 15 min. WHO IS RIGHT? 😂https://t.co/2Bess1WpN2 pic.twitter.com/VrnggG7Bk1 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 26, 2017

Let me just say that I hope Michael Beasley has a very efficient season with the New York Knicks and that he and Taylor Rooks have many conversations just like this one.