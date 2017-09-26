New Survey Shows 64% of Americans Believe Players Should Stand for National Anthem

President Donald Trump’s comments regarding standing for the National Anthem have drawn a wide array of criticism from both athletes and owners, but according to a new poll, many Americans, may not feel the same as the players the enjoy watching. The survey, conducted on September 25th by the Remington Research Group, included 1,633 respondents. (Remington Research Group was founded by Jeff Roe, a Republican strategist who served as campaign manager for Ted Cruz’ presidential campaign.) According to the Remington poll, 51% of Americans have watched less football this year and 69% of those stated the reason was players using the NFL as a stage to express their political views.

On top of that, 64% of Americans believe that NFL players should stand during the National Anthem. If you were thinking that only right-wing America believes the players should stand, you would be wrong as 91% of Republicans, 60% of Non-Partisans, and 43% of Democrats believe players should stand.

Here are a few more interesting numbers regarding ages and opinions on the NFL versus Donald Trump.

(In comparison, the latest compilation of national polls, ranging from Fox News to Wall Street Journal, put Trump’s favorability rating at 40.7% on average).

What is interesting about the next set of numbers is that between the ages of 18 and 40, 59% of those polled have an unfavorable opinion of the NFL. That’s not a good sign for the future of the league.

Here is a list of the survey questions and results that Remington published.

Q1: What is your opinion of Donald Trump?

Favorable: 46%

Unfavorable: 47%

No opinion: 7%

Q2: What is your opinion of Roger Goodell?

Favorable: 12%

Unfavorable: 36%

No opinion: 52%

Q3: What is your opinion of the NFL?

Favorable: 37%

Unfavorable: 46%

No opinion: 17%

Q4: Now, just thinking about this year, have you watched more football or less football compared to previous years?

More football: 19% [GO TO Q6]

Less football: 51% [GO TO Q5]

About the same: 30% [GO TO Q6]

Q5: Why would you say you are watching less football this year?

Players using the NFL as a stage for their political views: 69%

New rules that reduce physical contact: 5%

There are too many games during the week: 6%

Games last too long: 2%

Pace of play is too slow: 2%

Something else: 12%

Unsure: 4%

Q6: Do you think NFL players should stand and be respectful during the national anthem?

Yes: 64%

No: 24%

Unsure: 12%

Q7: Last week, Donald Trump said NFL players should stand and be respectful during the national anthem. Do you think NFL players should stand and be respectful during the national anthem?

Yes: 64%

No: 25%

Unsure: 11%

Q8: On Sunday, a number of NFL players knelt during the national anthem in protest of Donald Trump’s statements, including players from your favorite team. Does this make you more likely or less likely to watch your favorite team’s games in the future?

More likely: 30%

Less likely: 50%

No difference: 20%

Q9: Do you support protesting during the national anthem at the beginning of NFL games, or is there a more appropriate place for players to protest?

Support: 31%

There is a more appropriate place to protest: 60%

Unsure: 9%

Q10: In the future, would you prefer to see more politics, less politics, or the same amount of politics during sporting events?

More politics: 7%

Less politics: 80%

Same amount: 13%

Q11: Do you consider yourself to be a fan of the NFL?

Yes: 70%

No: 30%