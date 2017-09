Andy Miller, whose clients at ASM Sports past and present have included Kevin Garnett, Dwight Howard, Chauncey Billups, Kenyon Martin, Kristaps Porzingis, Myles Turner, and many more, had his office raided today, according to reports:

Sources: Basketball agency ASM Sports was raided today. FBI had warrant, took Andy Miller's computer. — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) September 26, 2017

Can confirm this, per source. Andy Miller one of biggest NBA agents. Had employed Christian Dawkins. https://t.co/HEV401gHaz — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) September 26, 2017

Dawkins was implicated in the FBI’s sweeping corruption probe that has the college basketball world petrified.

This is a developing story, and we’ll keep you apprised if anything else comes of this news.