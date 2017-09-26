Watch LaMelo Ball Get Roasted By a Guy Working a County Fair

LaMelo Ball went to the LA County Fair earlier this month. As usual, there were cameras following him. Unfortunately for LaVar Ball, they weren’t the Ball in the Family cameras and instead BallerVisions gets the credit for this delightful little clip in which a fair worker roasts Melo’s hair and jumper.

Back to Ball in the Family. Around the same time Melo attended the fair, we noted the second episode of the Facbeook reality show had only retained 10% of the first episode’s audience. The good news is that there have been millions more views since then. The bad news is that more than 90% of the people who watch the first episode are still bailing.

