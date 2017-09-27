Roundup: Julia Stiles Got Married; Best News Anchor Meltdowns Ever; & 'Gotti' Movie Looks Terrific

Sara Jean Underwood, Instagram-famous … technology vs freedom advocates is not a battle I want to see … “World’s biggest butterfly in danger of extinction due to palm oil industry” … these photos of Puerto Rico after the hurricane are pretty stunning … a restaurant in South Carolina won’t show NFL games until the player protests end … “How Fake News Turned a Small Town Upside Down” … so what’s the solution to poor families being unable to send their 3-year-old kids to school? … the husband of TV host Wendy Williams allegedly has been having an affair with a massage therapist … actress Julia Stiles got married …

Chemistry wins on TV, and that’s why Good Morning Football is winning for the NFL Network. [Medium]

Doris Burke will be a game analyst for ESPN all season and in the playoffs. [SI.com]

On NFL QBs, and how athletes need to deal with the good and bad from social media. My Fox Sports Radio show. [Podcast]

Because everyone loves to write about the media, here’s what’s going on with The Athletic in Detroit. [Crain’s]

Is this recruiting scandal the biggest college sports story of “our lifetime?” As in, bigger than Joe Paterno? [Yahoo Sports]

I didn’t think Andre Iguodala was close to leaving the Warriors, but if you read this, he most definitely was. [ESPN]

Philadelphia Phillies fans, who haven’t had much to cheer about in recent years, will absolutely love to read this oral history of a pivotal game a decade ago. [Philly.com]

So, about that Sports Illustrated cover with the arms linked … where was Colin Kaepernick? [Real Clear Life]

I love Saquon Barkley, but come on, #1 overall NFL Draft prospect? [SI.com]

“Professional football’s core customers have more in common with our Twitter-addicted president than with sanctimonious athletes posturing for social-media approval.” [WSJ]

Here’s 10 minutes worth of news anchor meltdowns. I’d never seen some of them. Old school Bill O’Reilly at 3:50 is an all-timer.

This guy strung six rafts together and actually did a good job.

Travolta hasn’t made a good movie in years, but this looks outstanding.