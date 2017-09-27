Justin Timberlake, Key Figure in the Janet Jackson "Wardrobe Malfunction," Reportedly Finalizing Deal to Perform at Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake is finalizing a deal to be the halftime performer at the next Super Bowl, according to a report by US Weekly. Timberlake is of course a very popular entertainer who seems like a solid choice for the NFL, but it comes with a backstory. Timberlake performed with Janet Jackson back in 2004.

You can bet that there will be some outcry that Timberlake is not banned while it appears that Jackson is. As recently as three years ago, a NFL source as reported as saying “As for potential acts — we have only ruled out Janet Jackson.”

Timberlake apologized immediately after what was later revealed as a planned event at the Super Bowl, and distanced himself from Jackson in the aftermath. According to Rolling Stone in a look-back on the incident:

Years later, Timberlake admitted that he was wrong to desert Jackson and she herself conceded that his actions were unexpected from a friend, but by then it didn’t matter. Janet, the global star adored for “If” and Poetic Justice, was now loathed for Nipplegate 2004.

Now, Timberlake will be back at a Super Bowl performance, and you can bet there won’t be any wardrobe issues this time.