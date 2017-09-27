Michael Beasley Put Manhattan, Kansas On the Map and Didn't Get Paid to Pick Kansas State

Michael Beasley’s second day with the New York media was another rousing success. After debating how much brain power humans use with Taylor Rooks on Tuesday, Beasley was back today to talk about the NCAA scandal that cost Rick Pitino his job. Beasley had this to say about NCAA corruption:

“Man, you guys are just catching on. And that’s all I gotta say.”

Beasley must have really liked Frank Martin. A few moments later he said “I didn’t get paid to go to Kansas State. We did it the right way.” Then called Frank Martin cheap. Just tremendous stuff.

Beasley played at Kansas State during the 2007-2008 season during Frank Martin’s first season as head coach. Martin and Beasley took K-State to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996 and they returned during 3 of Martin’s final four years there. In 2012 Martin left Kansas State for South Carolina. The Gamecocks went 10-14 the year before Martin arrived. Last season they went to the Final Four.

Now as for what Beasley did for Manhattan, Kansas. It’s unclear what he thinks happened in Manhattan that made it five or six times bigger than before he arrived. Did Michael Beasley cause a population boom? Or is he just talking about jersey sales? And think of all those Western Kentucky jerseys Courtney Lee has sold. And they probably still made him park far away from his dorm.