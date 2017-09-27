Mike Ditka Doesn't Think NFL Players Should Demonstrate "Against the Constitution"

Thanks to Michael Sneed of the Chicago Sun-Times, we now have Mike Ditka’s thoughts on the NFL’s national anthem controversy. And they definitely represent a fresh newcomer to the take-o-sphere.

The former Bears coach and Donald Trump supporter apparently doesn’t believe players — or any American — should demonstrate against a Charters of Freedom document.

“But I don’t believe you demonstrate against the American flag. I believe in the American flag. Or demonstrate against the Constitution. I believe in the Constitution. I’m old fashioned. There are other ways to get your point across. But I don’t believe one should demonstrate against our country. Just play football.

Ditka’s comments were made during a heated card game and are much less pointed than what he said about Colin Kaepernick last April.

“I think it’s a problem. Anybody who disrespects this country and the flag. If they don’t like the country they don’t like our flag, get the hell out. My choice is, I like this country, I respect our flag, and I don’t see all the atrocities going on in this country that people say are going on,” Ditka said. “I see opportunities if people want to look for opportunity. Now, if they don’t want to look for them then you can find problems with anything, but this is the land of opportunity because you can be anything you want to be if you work. If you don’t work, that’s a different problem.”

If there are any NFL players protesting the Constitution, they haven’t yet made that public. It would certainly be a weird thing to do but Da Coach is on record against it should the situation arise.

[Chicago Sun-Times]