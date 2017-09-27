New York Giants Owner John Mara "very unhappy" with Odell Beckham For Dog Peeing Celebration

It took Odell Beckham eight quarters of football to make the New York Giants unhappy with his behavior.

After catching the first of his two TD passes against the Eagles Sunday, Beckham celebrated by getting on all fours and lifting his leg and pretending to urinate, as if he were a dog. He was penalized 15-yards.

Last year, Beckham was told by everyone that mattered in the organization to essentially grow up.

And now we have this:

John Mara e-mails me "I am very unhappy with Odell's behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally." #NYG — Mike Vaccaro (@MikeVacc) September 26, 2017

My understanding is Odell Beckham is slated to speak w/ #Giants co-owner John Mara today, as of Tues. Mara was 'very unhappy' w/ dog celeb.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 27, 2017

The Giants are 0-3 and a smoldering dumpster fire. The last team to make the playoffs after an 0-3 start is the 1998 Buffalo Bills. For all of Odell Beckham’s greatness in his first 3+ years … the Giants still don’t have a playoff win.

Trade. Odell. Beckham.