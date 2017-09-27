President Obama Told Bill Simmons, "You're Okay on TV, But You Need to Write More"

Bill Simmons joined Desus & Mero on Viceland on Tuesday; the extended cut of the segment is above. Topics included how he feels about the reputation for racism amongst Boston fans, an anecdote in which Simmons went to a Celtics-Bullets game very high and thought that Chris Webber and Juwon Howard were as well “because when you’re stoned you know who else is stoned,” and, at the 12:25-mark, a backhanded compliment from President Obama.

Asked if anything was said off the record when he interviewed Obama for GQ in 2015, Simmons responded, “He said to me, ‘You gotta write more. I mean, you’re okay on TV, but you need to write more.’ I was like, ‘He thinks I suck on TV.'”

That’s kinda cold!