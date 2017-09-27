Presidents Cup Odds, Format, TV Schedule: Can the US Win a 7th Straight?

The PGA Tour season has wrapped up and it’s that time of year when the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup roll around. Last year the US won the Ryder Cup and this year is a Presidents Cup year featuring a strong team of US golfers and a formidable international team.
|USA
|-330
|International
|+325
|Tie
|+1200
Where
The tournament is taking place at the picturesque Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Format
Each team consists of 12 players. The top 10 American players with the most FedExCup points earned between the 2015 BMW Championship and 2017 Dell Technologies Championship made the cut, as well as two captain’s picks.
|Thursday
|five foursomes matches
|Friday
|five four-ball matches
|Saturday
|four foursomes matches
|Saturday
|four four-ball matches
|Sunday
|12 singles matches
Teams
Schedule
|Thursday
|1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|11:30 AM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
|NBC
|Sunday
|12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|NBC
