Presidents Cup Odds, Format, TV Schedule: Can the US Win a 7th Straight?

The PGA Tour season has wrapped up and it’s that time of year when the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup roll around. Last year the US won the Ryder Cup and this year is a Presidents Cup year featuring a strong team of US golfers and a formidable international team.

Odds via BetDSI.eu

USA -330
International +325
Tie +1200

Where

The tournament is taking place at the picturesque Liberty National Golf Club in  Jersey City,  New Jersey.

Format

Each team consists of 12 players. The top 10 American players with the most FedExCup points earned between the 2015 BMW Championship and 2017 Dell Technologies Championship made the cut, as well as two captain’s picks.

Thursday five foursomes matches
Friday five four-ball matches
Saturday four foursomes matches
Saturday four four-ball matches
Sunday 12 singles matches

Teams

Schedule

Thursday 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel
Friday 11:30 AM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel
Saturday 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM NBC
Sunday 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC

 

