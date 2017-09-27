Ron Jeremy Can't Make the Analytics Work on Ric Flair's 10,000 Slay Count

We’ve officially reached the TMZ-puts-Ron-Jeremy-on-a-phone-camera portion of the Ric Flair Saying 10k Women Rode Space Mountain news cycle. The adult film performer is, let’s just say skeptical, that Flair really could have hit that body count. That’s about four new women per week, from age 14 to 68.

“You still have to go to school … eat … sleep,” he reasoned, mimicking Flair boning over coffee and other activities 24 hours a day. “I think it’s impossible. Who’s going to verify? … To overview, I think he’s lying.”

Flair — who has already said he regrets making these statements, because his grandchildren are invariably gonna see it — may not have been lying, but the simple math would make me assume he exaggerated and/or was off by at least several thousand in his recollections.

Anyways, now’s as good a time as any to watch these legendary NWA promos: