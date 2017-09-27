PM Roundup: Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington; Mike Evans Subtweets Jameis Winston

The PM Roundup, where we never burn our jerseys.

Apparently Jon Snow knows something: Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie are engaged.

John-Eh Football? CFL announces that Manziel won’t be signed this year but will be eligible to be signed in 2018.

Chicago High School cancels rest of football season: Whitney M. Young canceled the remainder of its varsity football season due to having too few remaining players due to injuries and academic ineligibility. Just two years ago, they were in the state playoffs.

The “What is wrong with people?” sports story of the day: high school football coach’s wife pleads guilty after having sex with a football player that was staying with them.

Jerry Jones: always know where the cameras are.

Tweet of the Day:

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Rhodes were open for me. Film don't lie https://t.co/2trIeOQrPN — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) September 27, 2017

If Mike Evans is saying that Rhodes didn’t shut him down Sunday, then it’s pretty clear who he’s saying did.

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead: Ron Jeremy has thoughts on Ric Flair; Justin Timberlake to perform at Super Bowl; Brent Musberger wants Tony Romo to stop with the play predictions.

Around the Sports Internet: the FSU band is using smartphones rather than paper as the music sheets; Red Miller, coach of the first Broncos Super Bowl team, has passed away; if Peyton Manning “got a huge rush of inquiries, it would probably push him away [from running for Senate.]”; Dave Rimington hired as interim AD at Nebraska.