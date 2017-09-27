Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Rick Pitino Scandal, Firing

Rick Pitino is out at Louisville. The 65-year-old head coach and athletic director Tom Jurich have both been placed on administrative leave by the university, but they’ve effectively been fired thanks to the ongoing college basketball bribery and corruption scandal.

Pitino denied any knowledge of the scandal, which has always been his M.O. when it comes to negative news around his program. No one bought it, and he was let go on Wednesday.

Naturally, Twitter was sympathetic to Pitino and Louisville’s plight and took a measured approach in responding to the news … nah, I’m kidding, everyone ripped him mercilessly. It was peak Twitter blasting and it was glorious.

Check out some of the best responses:

It's sort of a letdown that what finally got Rick Pitino was something as pedestrian as a bribery scandal. — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) September 27, 2017

Rick Pitino's newest tattoo pic.twitter.com/jUQnTqraKD — One Take At A Time (@OneTakeAtATime) September 27, 2017

Rick Pitino is the most successful person in history who never knows anything important

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 26, 2017

2016: no idea re: strippers

2017: no idea re: bribes

2018: Rick Pitino says he had no idea members of his staff were doing serial killings? https://t.co/Y1l7mdSlL0 — SportsPickle (@sportspickle) September 26, 2017

"It was a complete shock to me."

FBI to Rick Pitino: pic.twitter.com/1GcqP2Vzc9 — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) September 27, 2017

I'd say it's unfair for people to spit on Rick Pitino's grave, but he's a vampire so it's not like he's in it anymore anyway — Ryan DiPentima (@Ryan_DiPentima) September 27, 2017

This gif sums up Rick Pitino’s career in basketball… pic.twitter.com/8nhSYHVi3S — ruh-mel (@itsRamel) September 27, 2017

So you're telling me that this could be the last image we get of Rick Pitino as Louisville's basketball coach? pic.twitter.com/LejmVvAg5a — Alex Hider (@alexhider) September 27, 2017

Rick Pitino is going to be shocked to learn this. https://t.co/0Mgu6ewrEz — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) September 27, 2017

When the university that employs Bobby Petrino fires you, you KNOW you've fucked up. #RickPitino — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) September 27, 2017

My favorite Rick Pitino moment that the NCAA says never happened pic.twitter.com/7L47UaSLb5 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 27, 2017

Rick Pitino is about to be publicly disgraced by federal officials and i'm extremely here for this — Aneesh Ramaswamy (@aneeshswamy) September 27, 2017

“When Rick Pitino climbed out of his coffin last night, can you imagine his reaction to the news” – @Stugotz790 😂😂😂 — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) September 27, 2017

That Rick Pitino fed meeting should be something. pic.twitter.com/AQEUy2Q65h — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 27, 2017

"No, officer, I didn't know I was speeding because this car doesn't have a speedometer." – Rick Pitino, probably — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) September 26, 2017

Bobby Petrino, upon realizing he's not the worst person in the U of L athletic department: pic.twitter.com/N03XmssBnZ — Ron Terrell (@RonTerrell) September 27, 2017

Yeah that all pretty much sums it up.

Stay tuned because the news isn’t going to get any better for college basketball.