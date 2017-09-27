Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Rick Pitino Scandal, Firing

Rick Pitino is out at Louisville. The 65-year-old head coach and athletic director Tom Jurich have both been placed on administrative leave by the university, but they’ve effectively been fired thanks to the ongoing college basketball bribery and corruption scandal.
Pitino denied any knowledge of the scandal, which has always been his M.O. when it comes to negative news around his program. No one bought it, and he was let go on Wednesday.
Naturally, Twitter was sympathetic to Pitino and Louisville’s plight and took a measured approach in responding to the news … nah, I’m kidding, everyone ripped him mercilessly. It was peak Twitter blasting and it was glorious.
Check out some of the best responses:
Yeah that all pretty much sums it up.
Stay tuned because the news isn’t going to get any better for college basketball.
