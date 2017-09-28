11 Photos of Hugh Hefner Mixing it Up With the World of Sports

Hugh Hefner, as you surely must be aware now, died on Wednesday at the age of 91. He led quite the fascinating life, and was a man of his time and place who will surely never be replicated. The photo above features Hef with Jerry Buss, while the ones below include Wilt Chamberlain, Arnold Palmer, Muhammad Ali, Caitlyn Jenner, Pancho Gonzalez, and Regis (who counts for these purposes because of his brief foray into FS1).

Heff, Wilt and Arnold at the Playboy Mansion, circa 1977. pic.twitter.com/6sw2mFeh7f — Adam Howes (@Howsito) September 28, 2017

Rest In Peace Hugh Hefner. 🐇Dr. Buss treasured your friendship. You lived life your way. #Maverick #Playboy pic.twitter.com/gdVZNGtiBW — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) September 28, 2017

A visit from Ali. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/d5cBHrW3Eo — Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) June 4, 2016

One of my true heros, Hugh Hefner has passed away at 91. Had the opportunity to visit with him twice at his mansion. Hef was the best R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/ySoY8F4VGU — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 28, 2017

Bowling at the Playboy Mansion Chicago #scrapbooksaturday pic.twitter.com/zKlrW1NCxX Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) March 28, 2015