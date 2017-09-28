11 Photos of Hugh Hefner Mixing it Up With the World of Sports

USA Today Sports

Hugh Hefner, as you surely must be aware now, died on Wednesday at the age of 91. He led quite the fascinating life, and was a man of his time and place who will surely never be replicated. The photo above features Hef with Jerry Buss, while the ones below include Wilt Chamberlain, Arnold Palmer, Muhammad Ali, Caitlyn Jenner, Pancho Gonzalez, and Regis (who counts for these purposes because of his brief foray into FS1).

