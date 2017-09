Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers spoke with FOX Sports Australia recently and discussed Donald Trump. Simmons called Trump an “idiot” and said that if they were in Australia, people would call him a “dickhead.” Simmons went on to say that Trump is not a good leader and condemned his comments on athletes and his tweets in general. Simmons is Australian, but has lived in America since 2013.

