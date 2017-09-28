Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Ryan Switzer Shares Disturbing and Funny Bears QB "Distracted Boyfriend" Meme

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Switzer is up on his memes. If you’ve been alive, you’ve seen some variation of the “Distracted Boyfriend” meme. But this might take the cake as the most nightmare-fueling version. If you wanted to see what Mike Glennon and Mitchell Trubisky look like pasted on women’s faces, here you go. If Switzer created this himself, then kudos. (Alas, he admits he did not.)

This was shared shortly after Glennon threw a horrific interception for his third turnover of the first half. However, he did then lead a touchdown drive, which will probably get him six more weeks of starting.

The photo also stands in direct contrast to this photo of Glennon and John Fox posted this week on Reddit, which shows how devoted Fox really is to Glennon.