Davante Adams Knocked Out By Brutal Helmet-To-Helmet Hit From Danny Trevathan

Davante Adams took a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit during Thursday Night Football. The Green Bay Packers receiver was held up in the middle of the field, when Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan launched into him for an awful hit using the crown of his helmet.

Check it out:

Adams looked to have been knocked out cold after the hit. Trevathan clearly could have avoided making that hit the way he did. On top of that, he lowered the crown of his helmet before leveling Adams.

Honestly, there is no reason Trevathan should still be in this game. That’s the kind of hit a player should be ejected and suspended for. It was incredibly dangerous and completely uncalled for.

Thankfully, Adams gave a thumbs up as he was being carted off the field.