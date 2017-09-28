Kirk Cousins Studies Media Members' Pictures So He Can Call Them By Name

Kirk Cousins, an all-around nice guy who plays quarterback for the Washington Redskins, is detailed-oriented. How else would one explain his desire to quickly identify and read the questions coming his way from the D.C. area media? How else would one explain the existence of a headshot chart in his locker?

Kirk Cousins keeps photos of media members in his locker so he can remember their names. That's so Kirk https://t.co/eubfRz7DDL pic.twitter.com/PoBrcj2ZhP — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) September 27, 2017

Cousins loves to prepare. He’s the kid in school with the cool binder and organized tabs. He’s meticulous and, as evidenced by this nugget, painfully Midwestern. You may be a writer questioning why he threw three interceptions, but he’s going to address you by name and with kindness.

The Redskins quarterback is well on his way to securing a big payday as he’s jumped out of the gates hot. Cousins is in the top 10 in touchdowns, completion percentage and touchdowns. He’s successfully avoided turnovers and has his team tied for the NFC East lead.

A cynic would wonder if Cousins attempts to be Mr. Personality in part because of his pending contract status. That theory is torpedoed by Cousins’ long and illustrious history of being Tim Tebow with talent.

In all seriousness, there is value in a quarterback going above and beyond in the media relations department. Cousins is projecting an air of professionalism and appears to be going the extra mile. It’s not the worst thing in the world to build up a tiebreaker with the media. One never knows when it will come in handy.

[D.C. Sports Bog]