Leonys Martin Robbed a Game-Tying Home Run for Final Out, Eliminated the Cardinals from Playoff Contention

The Chicago Cubs had already clinched a playoff spot, so they put out a hodgepodge lineup against St. Louis. The Cardinals, meanwhile, were in must-win mode, needing to win out and have the Rockies lose out to have a chance at the wildcard.

The game went to the 11th inning, where the Cubs took a lead, and then Leonys Martin took away a deep shot to dead centerfield by Paul DeJong. Incredible catch, and an amazing juxtaposition of the recently-changed fortunes of these two franchises that it is the Cubs sending the Cardinals off to say “there’s always next year.”