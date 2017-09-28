Lingerie Football Players Won't Kneel For Anthem Except For the Ones That Do

The Legends Football League is taking the moral high road when it comes to National Anthem protests. Lingerie-clad female football players will not be taking a knee to protest during the National Anthem according to this very patriotic video.

So with that in mind, here is a video from May of some LFL players kneeling during the National Anthem. Multiple times in this clip someone screams “get off your knee.” Remember, unwritten rules of the flag say that you can talk during the National Anthem as long as you’re shouting at someone to respect the National Anthem. Someone please ask Donald Trump about both of these clips.