Oakland Raiders Also Having Attendance Issues

The Oakland Raiders, like most California-based NFL football teams, are having attendance issues this season. The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas in two years and are again near the bottom of the league in both total attendance and percentage of the stadium that is filled. Another attendance issue the team is dealing with is the attendance of geese near their practice facilities.

The Raiders are trying to combat the birds with fake predators, much like ESPN did almost a decade ago on the Bristol campus. Unfortunately, these fake California coyotes are not very effective and the geese won’t go away. The good news is that Derek Carr has only been sacked 6 times this season so at least some of their protection plans are working.