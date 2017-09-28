PM Roundup: Jana Kramer, NBA Passes Lottery Reform, Rick Pitino Outed Even Further

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which doesn’t know what Jana Kramer is up to these days, but loves her anyway.

NBA passes reforms: The NBA Draft lottery will change in 2019 in a effort to prevent tanking. The league’s board of governors voted to pass the changes on Thursday, along with guidelines for the resting of healthy players.

Pitino outed as “Coach-2”: Rick Pitino has reportedly been unmasked as “Coach-2” named in the federal court documents related to the investigation into corruption in college basketball. If true it would blow up Pitino’s statement that he had no idea certain things were happening at Louisville on his watch.

Lynch Kaepernick jersey joke isn’t funny: A bar in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri turned Marshawn Lynch and Colin Kaepernick jerseys into a doormat that spelled out “Lynch Kaepernick.” That’s not funny. Or clever. Nope, it’s just racist.

After much soul searching& delibration i have announced i am boycotting watching the NFL every tuesday morning through thursday afternoon — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) September 28, 2017

In Case You Missed It On The Big Lead: Starlin Castro’s Mock Press Conference Proves Baseball Players are Allowed to Have Fun, Tiger Woods Uncertain about a Return to Competitive Golf, On Paper, the Thunder Are Contenders, But AAU Teams Don’t Work in the NBA, Kirk Cousins Studies Media Members’ Pictures So He Can Call Them By Name.

Around the Sports Internet: Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton all reunited at the Presidents Cup, Sam Bradford is out again this week for the Minnesota Vikings, New Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward is an amazing tennis player, Louisiana high school forbids football players from kneeling during anthem.

