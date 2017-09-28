Roundup: Hugh Hefner Died, Deshaun Watson Donates Paycheck to Harvey Victims

Emily Ratajkowski … Hugh Hefner died yesterday at 91 … Pitbull sends private plane to Puerto Rico to bring cancer patients to the United States … Jon Snow and Ygritte are engaged in real life … Donald Trump is now “physically” mocking John McCain and Mitch McConnell … Jared Kusher is registered to vote as a woman … snake handler live-streams suicide … man arrested for DWI twice in one day … fake news writer found dead … Meghan McCain joins The View … high school football season canceled because of oxycontin … all the Kardashians are pregnant right as a new season of their show is starting … scientists discover new giant rat …

Deshaun Watson gave his first game check to three Texans cafeteria workers affected by Harvey. [Houston Chronicle]

Ron Darling takes over a Citi Field concession stand. [SNY]

Meet the NBA’s only female agent. [Washington Post]

Trump is using his NFL beef to strengthen his base. [New York Times]

The 76ers missed 7 consecutive shots during a shooting drill yesterday. It’s pretty amusing. [FanSided]

Former Pittsburgh Steelers fan paints swastika on flag to protest Steelers staying in the tunnel for the National Anthem. [WPXI]

A look at Dwyane Wade’s role with the Cavaliers.

Steph Curry didn't like SI left Kaepernick off this week's cover pic.twitter.com/xiQ64YdjJt — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 27, 2017

Stephen Curry thinks Colin Kaepernick should have been on that SI cover.

Natalie Portman has a weird-looking movie coming out in February.

Eric Decker missed being in the playoffs while he was with the New York Jets.

Larry David stopped by Today on Wednesday and swore on live television.

Larry David also hung out with the Late Night folks.