Ty Montgomery Out With Broken Ribs

Packers running back Ty Montgomery suffered broken ribs and will not return to this evening’s game, says Ian Rapoport:

#Packers RB Ty Montgomery suffered broken ribs, sources say, and won’t return. He did it early and played through it for several plays. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2017

That a) sounds very painful, and b) creates an ominous timetable for return for Montgomery. The Packers have been decimated by injuries this season. They entered this evening with their five top tackles on the depth chart out of the game, as well as their best defensive player Mike Daniels. Promising young safety Josh Jones also suffered an injury tonight, and Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, and Nick Perry have also missed time this season.