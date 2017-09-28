VIDEO: Dozens of Patriots Fans Got Together to Burn Patriots Stuff in Protest

Mark Shane was turned off by a few New England Patriots players taking a knee during the national anthem last weekend so he did the only sensible thing: invite a bunch of like-minded neighbors over to burn their own property.

Dozens showed up to Shane’s Massachusetts home on Thursday night and they accomplished their goal.

“I think it was a great success,” Shane said. “I think people were united, I think people love our country and I think it sends a great message to the NFL and any divisive type actions will not be tolerated during sports.”

Shane did not have a burn permit and the event was illegal, per the town’s fire chief. But hey, a decent protest makes people a little uncomfortable, right?

[WBZ]