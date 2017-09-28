VIDEO: Starlin Castro's Mock Press Conference Proves Baseball Players are Allowed to Have Fun

New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro went deep last night. Upon returning to the dugout, he held an impromptu press conference which aired nowhere, not even to a closed-circuit audience. Didi Gregorius got in some much-needed interview practice while Ronald Torreyes was able to hone his camera skills.

It was one of the most creative post-dinger skits we’ve seen to date and hard proof that, under the right circumstances, Major Leaguers are allowed to have fun without breaking unwritten rules.

Although, to be safe, no one show this to Goose Gossage. One can never be too safe.