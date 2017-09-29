College Football Whip Around: Top Games for Week 5

Week 5’s top game previews include Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State (Joel Klatt), Mississippi State-Auburn (Paul Myerberg), and Clemson-Virginia Tech (George Schroeder).
Latest Leads
16m
FAA denies Spanos Request to Block Disparaging Plane Banners
The request was blocked because the stadium he plays in is too small.
2hr
3hr
Tim Tebow and Savannah Chrisley Are Not an Item
Just friends.
3hr
Through 3 Weeks, the New York Giants are by Far the NFL's Biggest Letdown
They gotta win this weekend, right?
4hr
6hr
Roundup: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has Cancer; Rick Pitino is Coach #2; Tom Price Has Expensive Taste
Julia Louis-Dreyfus announces breast cancer diagnosis … Rick Pitino identified as Coach No. 2 … Very encouraging to see (…)
14hr
15hr
Leonys Martin Robbed a Game-Tying Home Run for Final Out, Eliminated the Cardinals from Playoff Contention
A game-ending walkoff home run robbing.
15hr
Comments