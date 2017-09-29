Katie Nolan Reportedly Turned Down a Permanent Spot on Mike Greenberg's Show

Months of speculation around who will flank Mike Greenberg on his new morning show culminated in a Hollywood Reporter break earlier this week stating Michelle Beadle and Jalen Rose will fill those roles.

One of the names that came up most often was Katie Nolan, host of Garbage Time, who asked Fox Sports for an early release from her contract, Sports Illustrated reports. James Miller, who wrote an oral history of ESPN and is as plugged-in as anyone, today revealed Nolan turned down a permanent spot on the show.

When asked about Nolan on The World’s Fastest-Growing Sports Media Podcast with @SportsTVRatings, Miller said: “my understanding and my sources, which I believe, tell me that she was asked to be part of the Mike Greenberg show and she declined to be a permanent fixture on that.”

Nolan, should she go to ESPN as most expect, now figures to appear across a wide platform of shows. Miller, for his part, expressed that he thinks this is a smart strategy for her instead of coming over to have a fixed permanent position on Greenberg’s morning show. At the same time, a morning show on the ESPN flagship that will be lavished with resources and marketing is a very attractive offer to turn down.