Roundup: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has Cancer; Rick Pitino is Coach #2; Tom Price Has Expensive Taste

Julia Louis-Dreyfus announces breast cancer diagnosis … Rick Pitino identified as Coach No. 2 … Very encouraging to see the Russian troll farms weighing in on the NFL boycott issue … Interesting note on the public view of climate change … Two NHL players may kneel during anthem … Equifax CEO to collect $90 million … B.o.B. still thinks the Earth is flat … North Korea is ready for war … How cancer changed Holly Rowe’s life … Awaiting the Serena Williams comeback … Not emotionally prepared for the end of Fixer Upper … Bolt Man has had a rough go of it lately … So who gets Hugh Hefner’s money … End-of-life chatbot something we should avoid … Jay Z and Beyonce are living large out in the Hamptons … Model goes blind after tattooing eyeball … Which side was Ohio on in the Civil War again … Puerto Rican hospitals are facing steep challenges … Another Jared Kushner hiccup … Lions Akeem Spence says his protest cost his father a job … Tom Price had a rough day … Felicity Jones.

Pumpkin spice pizza exists and it shouldn’t. [Huffington Post]

The world didn’t need a David S Pumpkins special. It’s getting one anyway. [TIME]

Vehemently disagree with the assertion that there’s no politics in baseball. [WSJ]

Starting to think this Bill Belichick guy knows his football.

One of the best Belichick Breakdowns of all-time. If you like football Xs and Os, you'll want to watch this: https://t.co/NIPEtDTSc8 pic.twitter.com/qgvaIvF6x5

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 28, 2017

If I’m Prince Harry, I’m telling this handsy kid to get her own popcorn.

This little girl had no problem stealing popcorn from Prince Harry pic.twitter.com/0Ap8rqpas6 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 28, 2017

Let’s see how Megan Kelly’s show is doing.

Gene Chizik skimps leg day.

When you’re too fired up.