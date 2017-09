A stolen UHaul was used in an unsuccessful robbery attempt early this morning at Nationals Park, according to D.C. police. The four suspects plowed into an ATM and knocked it over but couldn’t get any money out.

It is unclear if they were inspired by The Town, perhaps the most controversial movie in TBL canon.

#BREAKING: @DCPoliceDept searching for 4 suspects after they used a stolen UHAUL truck to ram ATM outside @Nationals Park. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/VusxOpvuSm — Ryan Hughes (@ABC7Hughes) September 29, 2017

What a shame. There was a time when people tried to get a payday they didn’t deserve from the Nats the old-fashioned way: by being named Jayson Werth.