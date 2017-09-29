Through 3 Weeks, the New York Giants are by Far the NFL's Biggest Letdown

It’s all really gone downhill for the Giants since that boat trip, right? The Giants won their final regular season game in 2016 to reach the playoffs, and to celebrate, the wide receivers – led by Odell Beckham – went to Miami to party.

They had a wild card game in Green Bay later in the week, but hey, you gotta celebrate a wild card berth, right?

The Giants haven’t won a game since the boat trip. They were destroyed by the Packers 38-13, and have lost their first three games of the 2017 season.

The defense that carried them for stretches last year is suddenly porous; the offensive line still can’t protect Eli Manning or create running lanes for anyone.

"The New York Giants are the biggest dumpster fire of the 2017 NFL season."

– @jasonrmcintyre pic.twitter.com/iWQvJLvXbS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 28, 2017

You know what this means, of course: The Giants +3 are a great play this weekend in Tampa.