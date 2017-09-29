USA Today Sports

Tim Tebow and Savannah Chrisley Are Not an Item

Minor league baseball player/ESPN college football analyst Tim Tebow and reality star Savannah Chrisley posed for a picture together at a recent Sam Hunt concert. Relationship rumors followed. But, just as we requested, TMZ has gotten to the bottom of the situation and it sounds like there’s not much there. They report Tebow and Chrisley are not an item, citing separate interviews at LAX.

Chrisley said her mom thinks Tebow is a great guy which is definitely not news. Get back to us when some mom out there starts questioning the motives of America’s Golden Boy. That’s a man-bites-dog situation right there.

