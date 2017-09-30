Bryce Love and His 11.1 Yards Per Carry Are On Pace to Smash Some Records

Stanford running back Bryce Love today rushed for a school-record 301 yards on 25 carries against Arizona State. The junior now has 1,008 rushing yards through five games and is averaging 11.1 yards/carry. Penn State’s Saquon Barkley has dominated the running back conversation when it comes to the Heisman Trophy but Love’s explosiveness should not slip under the radar any longer.

Love’s gamelogs show remarkable consistency as well. He’s gone for 160 yards and posted an average of 8.8/carry or more in every contest.

At his current pace, Love would gain 2,611 yards on the ground in 12 games and 2,828 including a bowl. That would mean breaking Christian McCaffrey’s school records for both rushing and yards from scrimmage. It would also mean breaking Barry Sanders’ NCAA record of 2,628.

Take note and keep tabs. Something special could be happening in Palo Alto.