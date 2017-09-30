Dan Gilbert Received Racist Voicemails After LeBron James Called Donald Trump a "Bum"

LeBron James called Donald Trump a “bum” in a tweet. Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert revealed that he had received racist voicemails during an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Via ESPN (Video here):

“I received voicemails after LeBron tweeted that were some of the most vile, disgusting, racist [messages],” Gilbert said Friday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “There’s an element of racism that I didn’t even realize existed in this country this much.”

“The thing is, I mean, some of the most disgusting things I’ve ever heard people say,” Gilbert said. “And you could hear it in their voice — the racism. It wasn’t even really about the issue, and that’s what really got me, because they went to who they really are, some of them.”