Dwyane Wade Didn't Want to Ride the Banana Boat

The Banana Boat crew is slightly closer to a full on-court reunion than they ever have been thanks to Dwyane Wade joining the Cleveland Cavaliers this week. Chris Paul will be a free agent next summer and Carmelo Anthony in 2019 so who knows what the future holds. Maybe the Banana Boat Crew actually plays together in the future. Maybe then Dwyane Wade will appreciate the gift of the banana boat.

That Dwyane Wade tried to get out of going on the banana boat in the first place just cracks me up 😂 pic.twitter.com/AuyoTi5wMG

