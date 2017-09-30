LSU Paid Troy $985K to Beat Them on Homecoming, Spike the Football on Twitter

Troy walked into Death Valley and showed no fear, stunning LSU, 24-21, on homecoming. The final score didn’t quite reflect how thoroughly the Trojans pushed the Tigers around. LSU mounted a late fourth-quarter rally after falling behind 24-7.

LSU has some problems to address and questions to answer. The most obvious one? Is Ed Orgeron the guy, long-term, and if not, why was he hired in the first place. And what about that $12 million buyout?

Troy rubbed some salt in some very fresh wounds by thanking the vanquished home team for the hospitality.

Oh yeah, it was also the biggest paycheck loss of the year, clocking in at just a shade under $1 million.

Nebraska paid NIU $820K

Other than that, though, it was a fine night in Baton Rouge.