Mike Leach Compared Washington State to Woodstock After USC Win: "But Everybody's Got Their Clothes On"
Mike Leach Compared Washington State to Woodstock After USC Win: "But Everybody's Got Their Clothes On"
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By:
Stephen Douglas | 38 minutes ago
Mike Leach and Washington State pulled off a pretty big upset at home against #5 USC and former Heisman hopeful Sam Darnold on Friday night. After the game Leach made what some might mistake for a joke during a SportsCenter interview. Don’t worry, he didn’t smile.
Mike Leach, News, Sam Darnold, Washington State Cougars, NCAAF
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Stephen Douglas
Born and raised in Mid-Southern Upstate New York, Stephen holds a master's degree in public communications. Money well spent? I'd say so. These days he jokes about sports on the Internet. Professionally.
More …
Latest Leads
6hr
USC needs its quarterback to return to form.
14hr
It looks like police handled themselves well.
19hr
The request was blocked because the stadium he plays in is too small.
20hr
A preview of the big matchups of this weekend.
21hr
Big news.
22hr
Just friends.
23hr
They gotta win this weekend, right?
23hr
So close.
Newsletter
Get the day's top stories
Success
Thanks for signing up.
You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow.
Whoa!
Something went wrong.
Try again?
More NCAAF
Comments