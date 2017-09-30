Not Fake News: Tennessee and Butch Jones are Getting Destroyed by Georgia

Tennessee football coach Butch Jones ranted against negativity and accused media of peddling fake news earlier this week.

With that in mind, here are some hard facts.

The Volunteers trail No. 7 Georgia 24-0 at halftime in Knoxville. The Volunteers have 64 yards of total offense and have turned the ball over three times, including once on a butt fumble.

Quarterback Quinten Dormady is 3-for-12 and 11 yards. His completions barely outpace his interceptions (two). The Volunteers are 1-for-7 on third down and possessed the ball for less than 10 minutes in the first half.

In short, they are getting destroyed by the visiting Bulldogs and there’s no way to spin it. There’s no one else for Jones and Tennessee to blame but themselves.

If things don’t turn around in the second half, Jones’ already warm seat will heat up even more and the press session could prove contentious. Things are very rocky atop ol’ Rocky Top at the moment.