CRUSHED! ALL RISE! No.52 for Aaron Judge giving the @Yankees the 1-0 lead. 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/enK0UCMd2O — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 30, 2017

Aaron Judge already owned the longest home run in Major League Baseball this year (496 feet). He now also holds the fourth-longest after blasting a 484-foot drive deep into the left-centerfield bleachers. Thirty-three of Judge’s 52 homers have come at home, which breaks the franchise record set by Babe Ruth.

Any time you can break one of the Great Bambino’s historical marks, it’s a good thing. It probably won’t be the last time Judge does it.