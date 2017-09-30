VIDEO: LaMelo Ball Dunked On a Kid and Everyone Freaked Out

LaMelo Ball can dunk now. So much so that he was able to dunk on somebody trying to block his shot. He then stood over the poor kid who got in his way and all his friends lost their minds and started running around with a Bible. I feel like this may have been a bit of an overreaction.

LaMelo Ball Posterizes YouTuber in A game of pick up! WATCH THE FULL VIDEO LINK IN BIO!!!! @houseofhighlights @bleacherreport @sportscenter A post shared by Hoop Journey (@hoopjourneyhj) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

