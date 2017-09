Saquon Barkley was incredible last Saturday in Penn State’s road victory over Iowa. He picked up right where he left off today against Indiana, returning the opening kick 98 yards for a touchdown. Barkley showcased his vision, speed, and elusiveness all at once. The part where he casually jumped over a would-be tackler’s arms was pretty cool, too.

It’s early, but it appears he has no intention of loosing his grip on the Heisman Trophy lead.