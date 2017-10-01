Antonio Brown Throws Gatorade Bucket, Angry at Ben Roethlisberger and Todd Haley as Steelers Meltdown Continues

Let’s check in on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had a difficult week, to put it mildly:

Ben Roethlisberger completely missed a wide open Antonio Brown on 3rd down in the 2nd quarter against the Ravens. Big Ben decided to check down and throw it away in the flat to Le'Veon Bell. They were forced to punt.

Brown came off the field visibly angry, took off his helmet and started ranting. CBS cameras caught him throwing what appeared to be a Gatorade bucket, and yelling at offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

Mike Tomlin, halftime should be fun.