Dalvin Cook Suffers Non-Contact Injury on Big Run, the Fear is it's His ACL

How unlucky are the Minnesota Vikings?

Last year, their young QB, Teddy Bridgewater, suffered a gruesome non-contact knee injury in practice and his future is in doubt. He hasn’t played a game since.

Today, their young star running back, Dalvin Cook, suffered an injury on this big run. He wasn’t touched. Cook immediately dropped the football and went down.

The Vikings said after the game their fear is that it’s an ACL injury. Cook left the stadium on crutches. An MRI tomorrow will determine the fate of Cook’s season.

ZIMMMER tells @gregcoleman8 they're worried about the ACL with Dalvin Cook. Will get an MRI tomorrow. — Brandon Mileski (@BMileskiKFAN) October 1, 2017

Minnesota lost at home to the Lions, 14-7.