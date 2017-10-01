Here's the First Footage of O.J. Simpson as a Free Man

O.J. Simpson was released early this morning after serving nine years in Nevada prison. It took a matter of hours until video footage of him as a free man emerged via the New York Post.

Simpson expresses disbelief that cameras found him so soon. “How in the– y’all stalking me?” he asks the camera operator. “Jesus, man.”

When asked where he is headed, Simpson says “none of your business,” which is actually pretty fair. “I’ve been in nowhere U.S.A. for the last nine years doing nothing,” he says. “Nothing has changed in my life. What do you expect?”

The bidding war for Simpson’s first proper sit-down promises to be fierce as morbid curiosity always sells. When that happens, it will likely be a bit more revealing than a gas station ambush.

[New York Post]