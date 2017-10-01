Here's the Play Where Marcus Mariota Hurt His Hamstring

NFL USA Today Sports

Marcus Mariota sustained a hamstring injury running for a touchdown in the second quarter of Texans-Titans, and is out for the game. It goes without saying that if this lingers it is bad news for Tennessee, who now has Matt Cassel in the game.

