Here's the Play Where Marcus Mariota Hurt His Hamstring

Marcus Mariota sustained a hamstring injury running for a touchdown in the second quarter of Texans-Titans, and is out for the game. It goes without saying that if this lingers it is bad news for Tennessee, who now has Matt Cassel in the game.

