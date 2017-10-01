Jason Peters: 'It's Almost Like The Chargers Got 16 Away Games'

The Los Angeles Chargers welcomed half the population of Philadelphia to the StubHub Center on Sunday, as Eagles fans took over the tiny soccer stadium. The players on the field noticed, as Philip Rivers claimed the atmosphere was “not ideal” and even Eagles tackle Jason Peters trolled the Chargers.

When asked about the wildly pro-Eagles atmosphere Peters had the following to say:

“That’s crazy. I mean, it’s almost like the Chargers got 16 away games. It’s going to be tough sledding for those guys. “When we came out, it was like a home game. A lot of fans here supporting us, and it helped us.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was in attendance for the game and he couldn’t have been impressed with the atmosphere. Dean Spanos and his kids abandoned their only true fan base to move to LA for a cash-grab. Now they can’t find 25,000 of their fans to fill a minuscule venue.

The Chargers move to Los Angeles continues to be a complete embarrassment to the NFL.