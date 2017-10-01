Los Angeles Chargers Had Another Awful Crowd At StubHub Center In Week 4

The San Diego Los Angeles Chargers played a “home” game on Sunday in front of another terrible crowd. The good news? This time, the seats weren’t empty. No, this week they were filled…with Philadelphia Eagles fans.

In yet another embarrassment for Dean Spanos’ franchise, Eagles fans packed StubHub Center and out-cheered the Chargers “fans” in attendance repeatedly all afternoon.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was in attendance for the contest and I think it’s fair to say he likely wasn’t impressed with what he saw from the “Fight for LA.”

Things started badly for the Chargers, with this news:

I've spoken with about 20 people since I got to LA and not one knows who the Chargers play tomorrow. How many cities would that happen?

— Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) October 1, 2017

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) October 1, 2017

Despite the FAA reversing a decision about flyovers at the tiny stadium, this banner was in the air before kickoff:

Today's sign flying above StubHub for #Chargers game: "Want to see a sell out Dean? Look in the mirror!" pic.twitter.com/3puKeif5t6 — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) October 1, 2017

Then Eagles beat writers were shocked by what they saw of the stadium:

In NFL's smallest stadium, seats are covered…wow pic.twitter.com/RA3kwV35EH — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) October 1, 2017

Yep, in a tiny soccer stadium, the Chargers need to tarp off seats so they can claim “sellouts” when 25,000 people show up.

Oh, and let’s just say Spanos and the Chargers haven’t exactly wooed the LA populace, as Eagles fans vastly outnumbered LA fans:

Just did a lap around the concourse. Legitimately 75-80 percent Eagles fans here. And they are loud and obnoxious and it's so great. — Reuben Frank (@RoobCSN) October 1, 2017

Loud, loud cheers as #Eagles run onto field for pregame intros. Loud, loud boo's for #Chargers as they do the same. #StubHub — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) October 1, 2017

For the second week in a row, the Chargers didn’t do individual player introductions because they were afraid of the potential response:

No individual player introductions again. Team ran out as a unit to "Los Angeles Chargers" — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) October 1, 2017

Welcome to West Philly. Sing it with me … "In West Philadelphia born and raised …"#FightForGangGreen #PHIvsLAC pic.twitter.com/nvNnwf1Xod — Derek Togerson (@DerekNBCSD) October 1, 2017

The Eagles taking the field to deafening cheers at home in the Chargers place pic.twitter.com/CzyYcqWaMO — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) October 1, 2017

Chargers run onto field, getting booed. — Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) October 1, 2017

Loud boos from Eagles' fans as Chargers took the field. https://t.co/9TAkTnz8Od pic.twitter.com/lT5wCUwE1l — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) October 1, 2017

Naturally, loud boos as the Chargers take the field. Enjoy the game, @nflcommish — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) October 1, 2017

Biiiiiggggg Philly crowd here today https://t.co/V29xqs1Qvd — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) October 1, 2017

#Chargers getting booed in their rented home Chargers eggin on #Eagles🦅 fans 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hKz6mdo6TD — John Clark CSN/NBC (@JClarkCSN) October 1, 2017

It was apparently a late arriving crowd…

In their new home in a new city where they swore they had a big fan base, the crowd was really loud…when the Chargers had the ball…and when the Eagles scored.

It's loud at StubHub Center, which is good. That the Chargers have the football….less than ideal — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) October 1, 2017

A couple of people made the trip. pic.twitter.com/uQV7WPykVP — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) October 1, 2017

Can we get a live shot of Goodell now watching 80% of StubHub erupt after "visiting" TD? — Jay Posner (@sdutPosner) October 1, 2017

How bad did it get? Evidence:

OK there's a "Cowboys Suck" cheer going right now at StubHub and the Chargers look confused… — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) October 1, 2017

Don’t take my word for it, look at all that green:

I guess there's a reason they call it the StubHub Center. pic.twitter.com/1JbwS6Ps8y — Matt Mullin (@matt_mullin) October 1, 2017

Gotta LOVE Eagles Fans taking over Chargers Stadium pic.twitter.com/Z0IqsupBTk — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 1, 2017

Carson throws 1st TD in Carson California to Alshon Jeffery Eagles fans go nuts !! pic.twitter.com/z90Rxz7V9a — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 1, 2017

Chargers jumbotron showing Chargers fans in the stands, but in each shot, there are like 5 Eagles fans in the background, lol. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 1, 2017

Eagles fans are in full force here at the Stubhub Center. E-A-G-L-E-S chants starting to break out in the stands. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 1, 2017

And as the Eagles iced a 26-24 win with a late first down, the crowd went wild:

Blount ices the game. Crowd goes nuts. pic.twitter.com/iMuL9VTSRo — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) October 1, 2017

Even the Eagles’ social media team got in on the trolling:

We wish you were here, but it sounds like most of you were. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/TeQaaAH5qM — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 1, 2017

It’s embarrassing that in a city and surrounding area with 18.1 million people, the Chargers can’t find 25,000 of their own fans to pack a tiny stadium. So far they’ve had to rely on loads of opposing fans filling the venue in each of their first three home games. It’s a joke and you can’t find any reasonable person who believes the team’s move to Los Angeles was smart.

So yeah, things continue to go great for the Spanos family and the Chargers in Los Angeles. What do you think about it commissioner Goodell?