They're Already Talking About What It's Going To Cost To Fire Ed Orgeron

It is to be expected, after a humiliating defeat at home to Troy on Saturday night, that whatever foobaw dreams LSU had for the Ed Orgeron era have been … reduced.

But dang, man, the papers are already talking about what it’s going to cost to fire him.

From the local newspaper in Baton Rouge, the Advocate:

The chatter is already bubbling. Stunned by LSU’s loss to Troy in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night, fans took to social media and radio waves to express outrage that Orgeron’s squad could suffer the team’s first loss in program history to a Sun Belt team. As some background for the inevitable arguments at your office’s water cooler next week… Orgeron will make $3.5 million per year as part of a five-year contract. His Year 1 buyout is $12 million.

That came quickly. Then again, so has the crumbling of the LSU football program, which had already been blown out by Mississippi State and sits at 3-2, with wins over BYU, Chattanooga and Syracuse, with a game at Florida waiting this week.

I think pretty much everybody enjoys having Ed Orgeron (career record: 25-31) in and around college football in one capacity or another, ideally answering questions on camera as often as possible. It’s nice to know he’s out there, coaching, just so long as he’s coaching somebody else’s team.